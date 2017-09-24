Police Investigating After 4 People Shot In Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were reportedly injured during a shooting Sunday night in Brooklyn Park, according to Baltimore Police.

Police say at around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, at the 500 block of E. Patapsco Avenue, the victims were sitting on the block when a gunman approached on foot and opened fire.

They say that they found three people including a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back, a 29-year-old man who was shot in the left leg, and a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the stomach.

All three people were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, police say.

A fourth person, a 32-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound in his left arm.

Police say he is also in good condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

