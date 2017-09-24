WJZ IN LONDON: The Ravens lose to the Jaguars 44-7

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Expected To Affect Mid-Atlantic Shores Next Few Days

Official Says At Least 6 Hurt In Tennessee Church Shooting

Filed Under: Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, Nashville, Tennesse church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say at least six people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Nashville police spokesman didn’t immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch