Hurricane Maria Expected To Affect Mid-Atlantic Shores Next Few Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm and is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents, creating swells in the mid-Atlantic.

The National Weather Services says beaches along the southeastern U.S. will be affected, which includes Maryland shores.

Hurricane #Maria may pass close to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Dangerous surf and rip currents can be expected along the east coast. pic.twitter.com/rUvHsTNulL — NWS (@NWS) September 23, 2017

Maria has been moving away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds are at 115 mph.

The hurricane is moving toward the northwest at around 9 mph but a turn toward the north is expected by Saturday evening.

A northward motion with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to then continue through Monday.

“We do watch as it moves generally north, but then is expected to make a turn to the northeast. That would be at some point Wednesday into Thursday,” says Meg McNamara.

Meg says computer models, for the most part, are in agreement about the turn to the northeast, which would take it away from the U.S.

Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday night and Sunday.

Swells from hurricane #Maria will cause life-threatening surf & rip currents for the Mid-Atlantic. Potential for strong winds & rain. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/UvnBwXJkZG — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 24, 2017

Swells also continue to affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties are under a coastal flood advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday.

St. Mary’s County is under a coastal flood advisory, and the Maryland beaches are under hazard statement until Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service says “nearshore large breaking waves of three to five feet will result in dangerous surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.”

Beachgoers are cautioned from entering or approaching the water due to a high risk of being swept away.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook