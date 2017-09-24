Lewis Scores 3 TDs As Jaguars Rout Ravens In London

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to feel at home at Wembley Stadium.

Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles’ four touchdown passes as the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 on Sunday in their fifth game in Britain’s capital.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-1), who have won each of their last three games played at the venue.

This one, by far, was the easiest. The Ravens (2-1) managed just 186 yards of total offense, including minus-1 yard in the first quarter. They managed 15 yards in the first half, and picked up only 12 first downs.

A 6-yard pass from Ryan Mallett, who entered in relief of Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter, to Benjamin Watson with 3:24 remaining prevented the shutout. It was their worst defeat since Nov. 9, 1997, when they lost 37-0 at Pittsburgh.

Baltimore crossed midfield three times — and not until the third quarter, when Terrance West gained 7 yards to reach the Jaguars 45.

On the next play, West failed to secure a handoff and fumbled, leading to linebacker Telvin Smith returning it 52 yards to set up Lewis’ third touchdown.

Jacksonville punctuated the victory with a fake punt minutes later, with Corey Grant taking a direct snap 58 yards before Fournette punched the ball in from the 3.

Flacco, who finished 8 for 18 for 28 yards, was intercepted twice, once by A.J. Bouye in the second quarter and once by Jalen Ramsey in the third.

Bortles also left the game early, replaced by Chad Henne on the Jaguars’ first drive of the fourth quarter after completing 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards.

Fournette, who finished with 59 yards on 15 carries, became the first Jaguars player to rush for a touchdown in each of his first three games, while Lewis matched Brandon Lloyd as the only players to score three touchdowns at Wembley.

MACLIN PASSES TESTS

Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter but passed all tests and was allowed to return. Maclin was injured as he failed to catch a pass that resulted in an interception by Bouye.

Ravens defensive end Brent Urban injured a foot on the second play of the second quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who they have not lost to at home since 2012.

Jaguars: Visit the New York Jets in the second of three straight games away from Jacksonville.

