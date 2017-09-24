WJZ IN LONDON: The Ravens lose to the Jaguars 44-7

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Expected To Affect Mid-Atlantic Shores Next Few Days

No Charges In Fatal Maryland Police Shooting

Filed Under: Frederick

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors will not pursue charges against two Maryland police officers who fatally shot a man during a confrontation after a traffic stop this summer.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a letter obtained by the Frederick News-Post on Friday that his office had determined the officers’ use of force was justifiable.

The letter says the prosecutor’s office considers the matter closed.

Authorities have previously said police were stopping a van July 10 in connection with a burglary when it rammed an undercover police vehicle and headed toward three officers who were on foot.

Police said two officers fatally shot 26-year-old Cody Mitchell of Damascus, who was a passenger in the front seat.

A woman inside was unharmed and faces charges including burglary and theft.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Was the woman driving? If so, why isn’t she being charged in the death of her accomplice? If they were robbing a bank and she was driving the get-away car she would. What’s different about robbing someone’s house? If she wasn’t driving, who was?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch