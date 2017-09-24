Orioles Scratch RHP Bundy From Start With Hamstring Strain

WJZ IN LONDON: The Ravens lose to the Jaguars 44-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles have scratched starting pitcher Dylan Bundy with a left hamstring strain.

Bundy was supposed to take the mound Sunday for the team’s home finale, but the right-hander’s status for the rest of the season now appears to be in flux.

Bundy is 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA over 28 starts.

The Orioles have been eliminated from postseason contention and can’t salvage a winning season. In addition, Bundy has already reached a career high in innings at 169 2/3.

Chris Tillman replaced Bundy as Baltimore’s starting pitcher. Tillman is 1-7 with a 7.66 ERA and winless since his first start of the season in May.

