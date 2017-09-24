Police Arrest Suspect After Man Dies From Brutal Beating Earlier This Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of 52-year-old George Yurek earlier this month.

Yurek was found in an alley at the 1000 block of Brentwood Avenue, suffering from massive head trauma.

Prior to his death on September 4, Yurek told police that he ha been beaten by an unknown man, and later died from his injuries.

Police say homicide detectives investigated and through police investigation, were able to identify a suspect.

Police say authorities apprehended 52-year-old Eric Jones of N. Gilmore street on September 23 and was arrested without incident.

Police say he was interviewed by investigators and then charged with Yurek’s murder.

They say Jones had two open warrants for first-degree assault and failing to register as a sex offender.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook