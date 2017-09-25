Florida Deputies: Man Poured Scalding Water Over 2-Year-Old

WJZ IN LONDON: Ravens Lose To Jaguars 44-7 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

Filed Under: Child abuse, Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with pouring scalding water on a 2-year-old girl under his care.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Jonathan Lee Howard admitted pouring the water on the girl Sunday after initialing telling investigators she was burned when a lighter exploded while he was sleeping.

Investigators say the scalding occurred Saturday and Howard didn’t seek treatment for the girl until the next day.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital where she was treated for second-degree burns over much of her head and body.

Howard was charged with a felony account of child neglect resulting in serious injury. He was being held at the Land O’Lakes Detention Center on Monday morning. Jail records didn’t indicate if he has a lawyer. The relationship between Howard and the girl wasn’t immediately known.

