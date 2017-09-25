Man Charged With Murder After Police Find Body Of Missing Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man after they found the body of a missing woman inside her home on Friday.

Kenneth Kyle Quick Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Athena Dardamanis, 63, known to friends as Tina.

Dardamanis’ body was found inside her Baltimore Co. home the day after friends had reported her missing.

Investigators found “suspicious factors” surrounding her disappearance, and an autopsy determined Dardamanis’ death was homicide by “multiple traumatic injuries to the upper body.”

Police quickly identified Quick as a suspect after they found that he had stayed at Dardamanis’ home recently, and he owed her a “large sum” of money.

Dardamanis told her friends that she was going to collect the money Quick owed her before her death.

