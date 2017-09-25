New Baby Sitatunga Calf Is Latest Addition To Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new addition to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore — a Sitatunga calf named Marcus.
He was born on September 10. Zoo officials say he is perfectly healthy.
Marcus and his mother Mousse are just beginning to meet others in the herd. The Sitatunga is a species of antelope native to central Africa.
Marcus and Mousse can be found in two exhibit spaces along the boardwalk in the African Journey section of the Zoo.
