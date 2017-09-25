WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

New Baby Sitatunga Calf Is Latest Addition To Maryland Zoo

Filed Under: Maryland Zoo, Sitatunga Calf

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new addition to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore — a Sitatunga calf named Marcus.

He was born on September 10. Zoo officials say he is perfectly healthy.

Marcus and his mother Mousse are just beginning to meet others in the herd. The Sitatunga is a species of antelope native to central Africa.

Marcus and Mousse can be found in two exhibit spaces along the boardwalk in the African Journey section of the Zoo.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch