Poll Shows Hogan’s Approval Ratings Remains High

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A new poll proves Governor Larry Hogan remains popular in the state of Maryland, despite being a Republican in a mostly Democratic State.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, a new Goucher Poll that was released on Monday shows that about 62 percent of state residents approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor. That is six points higher than a previous poll conducted in February.

The governor’s stance on President Donald Trump though is causing some division within voters of his own party. The poll shows more than a quarter of Hogan’s GOP base think the governor put too much distance between himself and the President. The governor, though, still enjoys a 82 percent approval rating among Maryland Republicans.

Pollsters interviewed 671 Maryland adults from Sept. 14 through 17. Five hundred thirty-three said they were registered voters. The survey has a 3.8 percentage-point margin of error.

Seven democrats have announced their candidacy to run against Governor Hogan in the upcoming 2018 election. Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, former NAACP CEO Ben Jealous, Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea, author and tech entrepreneur Alec Ross, and Krish Vignarajah, a former aide to Michelle Obama.

