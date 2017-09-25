WJZ IN LONDON: Ravens Lose To Jaguars 44-7 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash In Howard County

Filed Under: Fatal crash, Howard County Police Department, Route 32

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning that closed part of Route 32 in Howard County.

The crash happened at 8 a.m., as a 2015 Kia Forte was northbound on Route 32.

The Howard County Police Department reports the Kia crossed the center line, hitting a 2014 Mack tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. There were no other occupants in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Route 32 remains closed in both directions between Route 108 and Linden Church Rd. while authorities investigate.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch