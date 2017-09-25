Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning that closed part of Route 32 in Howard County.
The crash happened at 8 a.m., as a 2015 Kia Forte was northbound on Route 32.
The Howard County Police Department reports the Kia crossed the center line, hitting a 2014 Mack tractor trailer head-on.
The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. There were no other occupants in the vehicles at the time of the crash.
Route 32 remains closed in both directions between Route 108 and Linden Church Rd. while authorities investigate.
No further details have been released at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook