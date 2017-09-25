Muslim Community Reacts To Pres. Trump’s Newest Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Far-reaching and stricter than before — that’s how some Muslim leaders describe President Trump’s new travel ban.

Amy Yensi breaks down the new restrictions.

The international gate will see fewer travelers from certain countries. People we spoke to say they’re more afraid of the new travel ban because unlike previous versions, they don’t expire.

President Trump reacting to his new travel ban: “the tougher, the better,” he says.

The ruling imposes restrictions from citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — all Muslim majority countries. Citizens from North Korea and Venezuela also on the list.

Critics say the addition of non-Muslim countries, doesn’t change their opinion on the ban.

“It makes no sense. Everyone clearly sees the intent and purpose of this executive order is to target Muslims,” says Maryland state delegate Bilal Ali.

“You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” says Dr. Zainab Chaudry, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the country.

The original travel ban was rolled out in January and sparked chaotic protests at airports across the country, including BWI.

It was struck down in court and replaced by a less sweeping version, which expired Sunday.

The new restrictions have no time limit. Countries will remain on the list as long as they’re deemed a threat to the U.S.

“He can tailor and edit the executive order as much as he’d like to make it more palatable, to make it easier for it to pass through the justice system and not be struck down by the courts, but at the heart of it, it’s still a Muslim ban,” says Dr. Chaudry.

Homeland Security officials, chose the 8 countries because they failed to comply with federal safety requirements.

The president later tweeting: “Making America safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.https://t.co/KJ886okyfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The new order takes effect October 18. Civil rights groups are vowing to fight it in court.

Venezuela will only face a ban for some government officials and their families. Travel from North Korea is much lower than the other countries included in the ban.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook