WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

Contractor Dies On UMBC Campus In Construction Accident

Filed Under: construction accident, UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A subcontractor has died while working on a roof replacement project on UMBC’s Commons.

Campus police and emergency services reportedly responded to the accident at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun reports UMBC spokeswoman Dinah Winnick identified the man who died as 32-year-old Elmer Donaldo Felipe Gonzalez.

UMBC Vice President for Administration and Finance Lynne Schaefer said in a statement “Per health and safety protocol, an investigation of the incident is underway.”

Vice President Schaefer said that the construction site has been shut down and will reopen following the investigation.

“We extend our sympathy and condolences to everyone affected by this tragic accident,” said Schaefer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch