WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

Weather Blog: Back To Fall Temps By End of Week

The very warm temperatures we have been seeing will continue for two more days, before a cold front will drop us back to fall!

Maria will help to bring some more easterly winds which will keep us from any extreme heat, and then much cooler air will invade later Thursday.

By the weekend, we may not reach 70 and lows will drop back to the 40s!

Maria will cause rough surf and rip currents at all the Atlantic beaches for a few more days, but only a few showers may reach as far west as Ocean City and no rain in Central Maryland.

Bob Turk

