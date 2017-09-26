Best Places For Iced Coffee In Baltimore

By Joel Furches

Maryland summers and autumns can be brutal in terms of heat and humidity. Fortunately over the years, a new drink has arisen which meets the average Joe’s need for both ice-cold relief from the heat, and that very essential shot of caffeine to get them through the day. I refer, of course, to the celebrated iced coffee. But iced coffee, like regular coffee, is subject to variations in quality, depending on who makes it and how it is made. Through an exhaustive search of Baltimore-area coffee venues, we present you with the five top locations to get a really quality iced coffee. Take a look.

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21211

(410) 235-1881

artifactcoffee.com

Artifact takes its name from the reclaimed factory building in which the rustic cafe is located. For a coffee joint, Artifact has managed to get a pretty extensive menu of good food – possibly due to its close relationship with the nearby Woodberry Kitchen. The drink menu is likewise extensive, and features a pretty generous selection of espressos, coffee and teas – iced or otherwise. It even features a few adult drinks to mellow you out along with the caffeine to perk you up.

Chief of the drink menu is the Japanese Cold Brew Iced Coffee. This chilling and exotic drink begins with Japanese tea, brewed with hot water over ice in order to bring out the flavors of the tea and then lock them in. Give it a try to chill out and perk up at the same time.

The Bun Shop

239 W. Read St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 989-2033

www.facebook.com/TheBunShop

A late-night, hipster cafe, The Bun Shop attracts most of its customers and revenue from its titular buns – which are prepared from recipes gathered from around the globe. Like the buns, the chilled coffees are brewed from tastes which are globally popular. Drop by and take a sip of the shop’s recommended iced drink: the delicious Vietnamese iced coffee.

Dooby’s

802 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 609-3162

www.doobys.com

While Dooby’s provides an attractive venue for a cup of coffee or to relax and study, the hipster hangout is actually inspired by Korean culture, and has the atmosphere, food and drinks to match. Despite its focus on coffee, Dooby’s is a breakfast-through-dinner establishment, with a menu of Korean-inspired goodies that still manage to cater to the Western tastebuds and lifestyle. Fittingly with its cafe vibe, Dooby’s proudly offers breakfast food all day long. But, of course, when you stroll into this comfortable establishment, you are looking for the iced coffee. It should be no surprise that the star of its menu is the Dooby’s Korean iced coffee. This tastebud tickling treat is made with sweet red beans and condensed milk. Then it is chilled and served up for your pleasure. And it sure to be a pleasure, as Doobys manages to infuse everything it makes with quality.

Daily Grind

1720 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 558-0399

www.fellsgrind.com

If you are not dining in or sipping your beverage whilst hanging out in the shop… well… you should be. One of the advantages of its Historic Fells Point location is that the Grind has a commanding view of the waterfront which is both beautiful and soothing. Like many coffee establishments, the Grind attracts both professionals and beatniks. This should give you some idea of what to expect upon entry. However, the really attractive feature of Grind is its very extensive chilled drink menu. The menu contains everything from Iced Majito to Iced Mocha to Iced Latte. Of course, Iced Coffee is in there too. If you want a true variety in options, the Grind is your place to go.

3 Bean Coffee

209 Key Highway

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 216-3339

3beancoffee.com

3 Bean is a rugged establishment with a rustic exposed-brick, counter-serving aspect that makes it stand out as a coffee joint. Like any cafe worth the name, the primary choices for eats are baked goods of various kinds. The ‘three beans’ in its name refer to coffee, cacao and vanilla. While 3 Bean has a lot of variety in its drink menu, the primary chilled drink is the Japanese Ice Coffee. While the options for iced coffee aren’t extensive, what it lacks in variety, it makes up in quality. Come in, order yourself a Japanese Iced Coffee, and prepare to not regret that decision.

