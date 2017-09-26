WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

Cecil Health Center To Take Over Dental Program for UM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dental clinic owned by the University of Maryland School of Dentistry is being taken over by the West Cecil Health Center, Inc. That’s according to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun.

The health center received a 325 thousand dollar grant from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission to help run the clinic. The school of dentistry opened the dental clinic in Perryville in 2009. Volunteer dentists and hygienists staffed the health center until the school found it was not a sustainable business model.

The facility will serve as a clinical teaching site for the dentistry school. A ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday.

