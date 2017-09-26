Governors, Mayor Head To Canada For Trade Mission

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –The governors of Maryland and Virginia and the mayor of Washington are headed to Canada together for a trade mission.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser are on a two-day trip to Toronto where they plan to promote tourism in the U.S. capital and surrounding area.

They plan to meet Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and U.S. Consul General Juan Alsace, among other meetings.

Canada is a major trade partner with all three jurisdictions. Hogan plans to extend his trip with a visit to Montreal.

