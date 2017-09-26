Maryland Students Above National Average in SAT Scores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — SAT scores show Maryland public school students squeaked by the national average during the last school year. That’s according to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun.

In the English Language Arts section, students scored an average of 528 out of 800 points. In math, students averaged 518 points. Both scores were one point higher than the national averages.

The high school graduating class of 2017 was the first time a majority of students tested under the new format that makes the essay section optional and did not penalize students for wrong answers. The College Board warns these scores can’t be compared to previous years because of the redesign of the exam.

County-by-county scores were not available Tuesday morning, but Harford County Public School students averaged 564 points on the math section and 556 points in reading and writing.

