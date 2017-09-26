Police Searching For Missing 84-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman in the Wilkens Precinct.

84-year-old Rosie Mae Carter was last seen at the Walmart located on 3601 Washington Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Police say she she visits that Walmart often. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. She has short white hair and scars on her face and nose.

Officials say she suffers from cognitive disorders that may cause her to become confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at the Wilkens Precinct at 410-887-0872 or call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)