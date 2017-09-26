WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Maria Now Cat. 1, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For NC Coast

Police Searching For Missing 84-Year-Old Woman

Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman in the Wilkens Precinct.

84-year-old Rosie Mae Carter was last seen at the Walmart located on 3601 Washington Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Police say she she visits that Walmart often. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. She has short white hair and scars on her face and nose.

Officials say she suffers from cognitive disorders that may cause her to become confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at the Wilkens Precinct at 410-887-0872 or call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch