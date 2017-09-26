Students, Staff Evacuated After Hazmat Situation At Carroll Community

Filed Under: Carroll Community College

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Students and staff were evacuated from a building after an emergency hazmat situation at Carroll Community College Tuesday afternoon.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was over the scene in Westminster this evening.

Crews tell WJZ some ammonium chloride overheated in a room inside Building K leading to a build-up of toxic fumes.

The school canceled activities in that building for the rest of the night. There was no report of any injuries.

