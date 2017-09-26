WEATHER BLOG: Easy Weather Forecast For Tuesday

Hi Everyone!

Short, sweet, and to the point. That is how easy this day’s weather is.

Short……Sunny, and mild.

Sweet….Sunny, and mild.

TTP……..Sunny, and mild.

Right now Hurricane Maria, (who may be a tropical storm by the time you read this), is going to make a strong move out to sea in about 48 hours. Between now and then ‘she” will just wander North giving the Carolina Capes 1-2 inches of rain, and some pretty good wind. But no real damage is expected.

If only every day’s weather was this easy. If it were we would be calling Baltimore, San Diego!

MB!