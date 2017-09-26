Wedding Photographer Captures Groom Jumping Into River To Save Little Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While there may be many other fish in the river, it’s safe to say this bride found a great catch!

An Ontario photographer captured the moment when a client jumped into a river that was in the background of his wedding shoot — suit and all — to rescue a little boy who had accidentally ended up there and was struggling to swim.

“A special shout out to last night’s groom Clayton!,” a post on Hatt Photography’s Facebook page said. “While I was taking solo pictures of the bride this little guy was pushed into the river behind me by another child. By the time the bride noticed and shouted out, Clayton had already jumped down and brought him to safety. His quick action saved the little guy who was struggling to swim. Well done sir!”

Well done, indeed.

