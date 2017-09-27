Annapolis High School Student Arrested For Possessing Loaded Gun

Filed Under: Annapolis High School, Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Wednesday for possessing a loaded gun.

Around 2:20 p.m., authorities were notified that a tenth grade student at Annapolis High School may be in possession of a handgun.

A school administrator notified the school resource officer, who then located the student and removed him from a bus.

The officer recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun from the rear seat of the bus where the student was sitting.

The student was taken into custody where he was charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch