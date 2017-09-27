Annapolis High School Student Arrested For Possessing Loaded Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police arrested a 16-year-old high school student Wednesday for possessing a loaded gun.
Around 2:20 p.m., authorities were notified that a tenth grade student at Annapolis High School may be in possession of a handgun.
A school administrator notified the school resource officer, who then located the student and removed him from a bus.
The officer recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun from the rear seat of the bus where the student was sitting.
The student was taken into custody where he was charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun.
