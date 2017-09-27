Bell’s Homer Sends Pirates To Sweep Of Orioles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Bell’s home run, his 25th of the season, came in the third inning off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa and put the Pirates ahead 4-3. Bell also hit an RBI single in the first.

Ynoa (2-3) lasted just three innings and gave up four runs on five hits. He struck out three.

Gregory Polanco homered to lead off the second, his 11th this season and first since August 4.

Starling Marte singled and stole second in the fifth inning, giving him 20 steals for the fifth consecutive year, despite an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Chad Kuhl (8-11) went five-plus innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

