Woman Arrested This Week In 27-Year-Old Clown Murder Cold Case Married Victim’s Husband

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Virginia. A Florida grand jury recently indicted her on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Marlene Warren was shot at her Wellington home in May 26, 1990.

According to a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Warren was at home that Saturday along with her 22-year-old son and several of his friends. While finishing breakfast, around 10:45 a.m., they noticed a White Chrysler LeBaron pull into the driveway. A person dressed as a clown exited the vehicle and approached the front door. The person was carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons.

As Warren answered the front door and as the clown offered the items to her, witnesses heard a gunshot and Warren fell to the ground. The person dressed as a clown calmly walked back to the car and drove away. Marlene sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Palm West Hospital where she died two days later.

Sheila Keen was considered a suspect but was not arrested.

Palm Beach County deputies reopened the case in 2014 and conducted a new DNA analysis. Detectives also learned that Sheila Keen married Marlene Warren’s widower, Michael Warren, in 2002. The couple had been living in Tennessee.

Detectives haven’t said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.

It wasn’t known if Sheila Keen Warren has an attorney.

