Flu Virus Detected In 5 People After Close Contact With Pigs At Md. County Fairs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flu virus strain has been detected in five Marylanders who had close contact with pigs at two county fairs.

The Maryland Department of Health reports none of those infected with the influenza virus strain H3N2v have become seriously ill or been hospitalized.

Those infected were in close contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair or The Great Frederick Fair.

Test results from the pigs at the Great Frederick Fair have been confirmed as the subtype H3N2, with 95 pigs still in isolation. Three farms in Frederick County have also been placed on hold order because they have some pigs that were discharged from the fair before the virus was detected.

The pigs being held at the Charles County Fair have been released, and the swine barn will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The flu does not impact the quality of any pork products when properly cooked.

