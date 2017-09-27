Former Maryland Priest Accused Of Making Child Pornography

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former priest at a Maryland church is behind bars after police report he was making child pornography involving underage boys.
According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, 61-year-old Fernando Cristancho served as a priest from 1999 to 2002 at St. Ignatius Church in Harford County.
Cristancho’s assignment at St. Ignatius was his last as a priest, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s website.
His arrest comes after a search warrant was served at his home, in which authorities report finding pictures of young boys on several of his devices.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook