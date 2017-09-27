2 Killed in Quadruple Shooting In NE Baltimore Brings Homicide Count To 263

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City detectives are searching for clues in a quadruple shooting that killed two men.

The shooting happened in Northeast Baltimore near Belair and Lynadale Road Tuesday night.

The people in the area say they’re tired and fed up with all the violence.

Since 1978, Paul Salisbury has called the Baltimore neighborhood home.

In that time he’s seen plenty of changes and many of the kids “grow up and die” in the neighborhood.

The scene played out again Tuesday night just blocks from where he sat on his porch.

“I’m old school,” Salisbury said. “I’m so use to it.”

Police say four men were shot. Two of the victims died at the scene. The other two were rushed to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

“The officer heard gunfire the officer drove towards the gunfire and observed people running from the area,” said Chief Stanley Brandford of Baltimore City police.

Investigators say the victims are older men, who were found shot near a white SUV along Lyndale Avenue.

Hours after the shooting, officers were patrolling the same area.

Police say the search for the shooter or shooters is ongoing.

“Right now we’re still in the midst of this investigation, it’s still early on,” Brandford said. “We have some evidence on the scene that we’re processing.”

“What’s tough for me is I have six boys,” Salisbury said. “I’m of age now, this is where I’m going to die at. I’m 76 years old.”

He says the pain of watching what his neighborhood has become is torture, but it has simply become a way of life.

The murders brings the City’s homicide count to 263 for 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. You can remain anonymous.

