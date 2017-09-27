Lawsuit: Kushner’s Company Charges Illegal Fees To Its Tenants

BALTIMORE (AP) — The real estate company run by the family of Jared Kushner is being sued by two tenants in Maryland for allegedly adding excessive and illegal fees to their rent.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Baltimore alleges that businesses owned by the Kushner Cos. have been charging 5 percent late payments, not just for what they claim to be late rent, but also to larger amounts that include “agent fees” and “court fees” in violation of Maryland law. The lawsuit describes the charges as part of a “fee churning scheme” that keeps renters under constant fear of eviction, and guessing as to what they owe.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status.

The Kushner Cos. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

