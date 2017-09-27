Police Identified Man Who Died In Maryland House Fire

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Detectives have identified a man who was found dead in a house fire in a Maryland suburb of Washington.
Montgomery County Police said in a news release Wednesday that 21-year-old Askia Khafra was found dead in the Sept. 10 fire in Bethesda.
Firefighters say a 31-year-old man who escaped from the home told responders that his friend was still inside the house. Crews entered the home, extinguished the fire and located the missing man in the basement. Officials say the man was dead when firefighters found him.
Police say autopsy results are pending.
Investigators do not know how the fire started.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)