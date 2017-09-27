Pratt Library Accused Of Paying Men More Than Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Free Library are being sued for allegedly paying female employees lower wages than their male coworkers.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit alleging pay discrimination against some of the female librarian supervisors working at the Pratt Library.

According to the lawsuit, the Enoch Pratt Free Library didn’t follow its internal hiring policies when a man was rehired, even though the library did not have a librarian supervisor vacancy.

The new hire was reportedly placed at a library branch that already had a library supervisor.

The lawsuit also alleges the new male hire was paid between $1,000 and $6,000 more than five female librarian supervisors, even though the women all had more years of library and librarian supervisor experience.

The EEOC says this violates the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which “prohibits discrimination in compensation based on sex.”

