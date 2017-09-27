Ravens Won’t Disclose Planned Action For National Anthem

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, national anthem protest, NFL anthem protest

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have decided against disclosing their planned course of action during the national anthem this Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.

The team met this week to discuss how to react on the sideline during the national anthem. A decision has been reached, but it won’t be shared.

Safety Eric Weddle said Wednesday: “We’ve talked, we’ve had meetings. What we’ve talked about is between us.”

About a dozen players took a knee on the sideline during the anthem before the game last week in London. Others, along with coach John Harbaugh, stood with arms locked.

The display came after President Donald Trump deemed that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired.

Weddle said, “A lot of guys on this team were affected a great deal by what our president said.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco said the team stands united, even if some stand during the national anthem while others kneel.

Flacco says, “Nobody is trying to offend anybody and pick sides.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch