Weather Blog: Maria Moves Away

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hurricane Maria continues to move away from the East Coast tonight and will pick up speed tomorrow as a cold front approaches the region.

Much cooler and drier air will rush in tomorrow making for a very pleasant day! Cooler air will dominate starting tomorrow, and well into next week, after days of very warm summer-like readings.

Rain will be hard to find, and we need some right about now! Enjoy the fall change!

