WEATHER BLOG: Turning Up The Heat

Hi Everyone!

We are going to turn the heat up again this day. Yesterday the official high was 83°. Today we will hit 88° easy. EASY. And humid.

Seems like it has been humid for a couple of weeks solid. But that is going to change. And I think that will be our headline today.

Drier air is on the way. We will have a front wash across the region overnight and air pulled Southeast our of central Canada will enter the area. Tomorrow 77°, 73° on Friday and 69° on Saturday. Sunday and Monday in the low 70’s. And NOT TOO humid.

An nice change of pace.

We continue to watch, now, Tropical Storm Maria slowly move abeam of us, and soon to turn starboard and head out to sea. This AM we did have a couple of showers move across the DelMarVa. A few more showers, and clouds, will be the forecast down the Route 50 corridor through this day. And if that is the only effect of Maria on our state..well call that a LARGE WIN!

MB!