Baltimore Ravens Announce U.S. Air Force Band Will Sing National Anthem Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens released a statement Thursday that an United States Air Force band will perform the National Anthem Sunday.
The team says the United States Air Force Heritage Band will perform Sunday as the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former National Anthem singer, Joey Odoms, announced his resignation on social media Tuesday. It came as the Ravens and many other NFL teams decided to protest the anthem during Sunday’s games.
President Donald Trump made comments over the weekend at a rally in Alabama, calling NFL players who kneel “sons of b******” and said those who don’t stand for the national anthem should be fired.
“The tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong there,” wrote Odoms, who is a member of the Maryland Army National Guard and a Baltimore native.
The United States Air Force Heritage Band has previously performed at the 2015 Preakness, the 2013 World Series and the 2012 NFL Pro Bowl.
