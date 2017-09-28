Injured Chick Gets Birds Eye View Of Ocean City

Filed Under: Ocean City Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police come to the aid of a bird that was grounded in Ocean City.

Ocean City Police posted the story on their Facebook page after officers received a call of an injured bird at a local hotel. The Animal Control Unit responded and were able to take the bird in.

22046001 10154848070007256 4882113155174085302 n Injured Chick Gets Birds Eye View Of Ocean City

Source: Facebook

They say the bird hung out with the officers throughout the morning and took off shortly after lunch following a tour of the city.

22046702 10154848069872256 3029737478600346743 n Injured Chick Gets Birds Eye View Of Ocean City

Source: Facebook

The bird may be heading south for the winter, but will be sure to have a summer home right here in Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch