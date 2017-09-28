Injured Chick Gets Birds Eye View Of Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police come to the aid of a bird that was grounded in Ocean City.
Ocean City Police posted the story on their Facebook page after officers received a call of an injured bird at a local hotel. The Animal Control Unit responded and were able to take the bird in.
They say the bird hung out with the officers throughout the morning and took off shortly after lunch following a tour of the city.
The bird may be heading south for the winter, but will be sure to have a summer home right here in Maryland.
