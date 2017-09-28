East Baltimore School With Highest City Poverty Rate Raises $1,000 For Harvey Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In the wake of the hurricanes that battered the South, groups and organizations have raised millions to help.

The families who send their kids to City Springs Elementary/Middle School in East Baltimore have the highest poverty rate in the City.

The City Springs School kids saw how much help victims of Hurricane Harvey needed and their teacher responded gave them information.

“Well even though we don’t have money, most people will put up something just to help the cause,” eighth grader Essence Guyton said.

“‘No, we need to do something,’ and I was like ‘OK, what do you want to do?’ And they were like ‘we want to raise money,'” said City Springs Middle School teacher Wyatt Oroke.

So word went out, and every elementary and middle school classroom was asked to help.

“There were pre-K kids pulling pennies out of their pockets,” Oroke said.

“I was able to give a dollar but by Wednesday I gave $20,” Guyton said.

“But somehow our students showed so much resilience that they not only met their goal of $500, they doubled it,” Oroke said.

That got them a visit from their councilman Zeke Cohen.

“I gave even though I’m not in the best predicament myself, it feels good giving and blessings will come. That’s what my mom tell me,” eighth grader Chantelle Thomas said.

The principal plans on sending the check to the Red Cross next week. She welcomes any additional donations.

