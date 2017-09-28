Car Drives Into Maryland Domino’s Pizza Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A car drove into a Glen Burnie Domino’s Pizza restaurant Thursday morning, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Fire officials say the incident occurred in the 7400 block of Ritchie Highway around 11:40 a.m.
The driver of the car was able to exit and the car has since been removed from the restaurant.
Investigators don’t know at this time why the car drove into the building.
No one has been transported to the hospital.
It isn’t known if a person being evaluated at the scene is the driver of the car.
