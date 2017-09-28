Jacoby Jones To Retire As A Baltimore Raven Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that former wide receiver/return specialist Jacoby Jones will retire as a Raven.
The team announced a press conference will be held Friday for the retirement of Jones who played with the Ravens from 2012-2014.
Jones is known for two of the most memorable plays in the 2012 NFL playoffs as a member of the Ravens: catching a 70-yard game-tying touchdown pass in the final seconds of regulation in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos, which helped lead the Ravens to an eventually 38–35 double overtime victory; and a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, the longest play in Super Bowl history.
Jones also played for the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Charges.
