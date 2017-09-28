Man Dresses As Woman In Attempt To Flee Police; Arrested With 2 Firearms

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday who fled from cops with a loaded rifle and attempted to conceal his identity by dressing as a woman.

An officer noticed a gold Honda Accord parked at the intersection of Baker and Gilmor Streets and the occupants of the car were talking to several people known to police. When the group saw the patrol officer, the Honda quickly accelerated from the scene.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and had no success. Another group of officers were notified and spotted the Honda traveling south on Monroe Street and the driver refused to pull over.

The occupants eventually abandoned the car in the 2200 block of Round Road in Cherry Hill. Police witnessed one of the occupants running through the development with a rifle in his hand.

Detectives learned the suspect was hiding inside a home located in the 2700 block of Claflin Court.

The occupants of the home were forced to come out and officers recognized the suspect who now had on a dress and wig in attempt to hide his identity.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained for the home which led to the discovery of a loaded .22 caliber rifle with a drum magazine. The Honda was searched and towed to City Yard. The search resulted in a loaded mac 11 firearm.

Police arrested 18 year-old Jaime Bull of the 2700 block of Claflin Court.

Bull, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his age, was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with multiple firearms and traffic violations.

