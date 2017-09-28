105.7’s Norris ‘Not Buying’ Anthem Saga About Injustice; ‘I Get It, They Don’t Like The President’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ed Norris, Rob Long and Jerry Coleman weighed in on the NFL anthem controversy this morning on 105.7 The Fan’s Big Bad Morning Show.

Ed Norris says he’s not buying that NFL players are actually taking a knee on the field to protest injustice, but are doing it because they dislike President Donald Trump.

“I’m calling B.S. on the whole thing now, because even [Eric] Weddle just said ‘A lot of people are really upset and deeply disturbed.’ Oh, stop already! Your little feelings were hurt because the president said you should be fired? Well, you know what? A lot of people feel that way. A lot of people in America feel that way. And I think right now the players are starting to see, and I think they’re starting to realize, ‘Oh crap, we better change this narrative. We better get away from, you know, protesting the flag and calling out the police and make it more about unity, and we’re really concerned about injustice throughout the world.’ Oh, really? Now you want to change the narrative? Yeah, I don’t think they expected the backlash they’re getting from the fans.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens game last Sunday was the first NFL match-up after the president made comments at a rally on Friday that NFL team owners, when dealing with players kneeling during the anthem should “Get that son of a b**** off the field right now” and fire them.

Members of both teams kneeled and stood arm-in-arm on the sidelines as the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played ahead of the London game.

“They had no idea this was going to happen,” Norris says. “Patriots fans yelling ‘Stand up!’ because the flag means more to people than this stupid game. That’s what they don’t realize. And that’s what’s happening now, and they can’t figure it out. And that’s why they’re trying to change the narrative, figure out how to fix this. You know what, you’re putting lipstick on a pig. Because everyone saw through this from the beginning. And I don’t buy this for a second anymore. You’re feelings were hurt. You’re some of the toughest people around. This hurt your feelings, really?”

“Look, I get it,” Norris went on to say. “They don’t like the president. That’s fine. But don’t tell me, oh your feelings are hurt, you’re so upset. I’m not buying it, I’m just not. I really find it very hard to believe. There’s a lot of injustice a lot of places in the world, a lot of places in this country. But people go on to do their jobs. I’m not buying these guys are so upset.”

Jerry Coleman points out that the president is picking a fight not just with players, but with owners.

“[Trump] is picking a fight, a mega-fight right now, with 32 billionaire NFL owners. And when you mess with those guys, bottom line, in business, this is a heavyweight match-up.”

Coleman also says the NFL has “spurned” the president “not once, but twice.”

He’s speaking of Trump’s pursuits in the failed United States Football League in the 1980s, and his unsuccessful bid at ownership of the Buffalo Bills just a few years ago.