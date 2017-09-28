Chicago Officer Disciplined After Posing With American Flag

CHICAGO (AP) — A white Chicago police officer has been disciplined by the department for a photo on social media that shows him posing with an American flag in apparent protest of the NFL players who knelt during the national anthem Sunday.

In the photo, the officer is in uniform, standing in front of a police SUV and holding the flag. A sign in front of him reads: “I stand for the anthem. I love the American flag. I support my president and the 2nd amendment.”

The Chicago Tribune reports that his reprimand Wednesday comes days after two black, uniformed officers were reprimanded after being photographed with an activist in what she called a show of support for NFL players protesting police brutality and racism. The officers kneeled beside the woman, each with a fist raised.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) said all three officers violated rules prohibiting them from participating in political activity while on duty.

