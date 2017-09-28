Charges Filed Against Southwest Passenger Who Was Forcibly Removed Due To Allergies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another cell phone video taken inside a grounded plane captured the moments police at BWI-Marshall moved in Tuesday to forcibly remove MICA college professor Anila Daulatzai from her seat. She now faces charges.

This time witnesses and travelers say they support the airline and the police in the decision.

In the last few months there have been a handful of passengers removed by force. Usually it ends in an apology from the airline. This time Daulatzai is looking at a court date.

Daulatzai is facing a handful of charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Witnesses say what started as a verbal complaint launched into a confrontation with police after she claimed to be deathly allergic to two dogs on board, including a service animal but couldn’t show proof.

“If she really had a deathly, deadly allergy to the dog, the sensible thing for her would have been to get off the plane,” said airline passenger William Aronstein.

William is one of many travelers to tell WJZ, in this instance, he backs the airline.

“Southwest was being asked to decide between two passengers,” he said.

Southwest issued a statement:

“Our policy states that a customer without a medical certificate may be denied boarding if they report a life- threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board.”

WJZ spoke with MICA students Thursday and none had heard about the incident. No official comment from the college was released.

The plane made it to its final stop in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

