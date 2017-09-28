Valley View Farms Pumpkin Is A Supersized Sign Of Fall

Filed Under: Halloween, Valley View Farms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Baltimore area continues to have summer-like temperatures, a sign of fall has officially arrived in Cockeysville. And it’s hard to miss.

Behold, the giant pumpkin at Valley View Farms. It’s 1,536 pounds and Valley View Farms is holding a contest to guess the amount of seeds inside the pumpkin. If you get the right answer — you’ll get a $300 Valley View Farms gift card.

The pumpkin will be on display until October 28th.

