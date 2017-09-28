Volunteers Wanted To Clean Up Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — Volunteers are wanted to help clean up Assateague Island on National Public Lands Day.
Officials are asking volunteers to come to the island on Saturday to help with a yearly clean up. Entrance fees will be waived and volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent and drinking water.
Assateague Island is off the coasts of Maryland and Virginia and is home to wild horses that swim to Chincoteague Island each summer, an event that draws thousands of tourists and was memorialized in Marguerite Henry’s novel “Misty of Chincoteague.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)