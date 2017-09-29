ATF National Response Team Investigating Massive Baltimore Warehouse Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The ATF’s National Response Team is now investigating a massive 4-alarm fire that occurred in Brooklyn.

The warehouse on Patapsco Avenue, which was filled with clothes, toys and packing materials, ignited early Monday morning and smoldered well into the night.

“Wow! I thought half the neighborhood was on fire,” one woman said.

Baltimore fire chief Roman Clark says the ATF’s National Response team will work hand-in-hand with the Baltimore Fire Department.

“They came in to assist us with our investigation here because they are specialists and they have special equipment that they can use that we don’t have,” Clark said.

And with the 94,000 square-foot warehouse, fire investigators will have a lot to comb through.

The roof of the building collapsed into what little is left of the warehouse. Piles of collapsed walls and burnt merchandise made the floor impassable.

“Ninety percent of the building was lost but however, currently, right now, we have not put a dollar amount on the amount of loss yet,” Clark said.

The fire is out, but the work is far from over.

Firefighters say no one was inside when the fire happened and no injuries have been reported.

This is the 19th time the National Response Team has been called out to a fire scene this year.

