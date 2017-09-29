BGE Helps Employee’s Family Affected By Hurricane Maria In Puerto Rico

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore woman whose family was directly impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico spoke to WJZ about the challenges now facing the island.

BGE is helping their employee and countless others impacted by Hurricane Maria.

The massive storm pummeled the island and left a trail of devastation few could fathom. For many Puerto Ricans, relief and recovery efforts are a true test of patience.

“Frustration is not going to get me anywhere,” one woman said.

Parts of the Puerto Rico were already hurting after Hurricane Irma skirted the island earlier in September.

As days pass, the needs for fuel, food and water continue to increase. While help is arriving, it doesn’t offer much relief for family members still waiting to hear if their loved ones are OK.

For one woman in Baltimore the devastation in Puerto Rico is personal for a number of reasons.

“It’s very difficult to see the images of the towns you used to live in,” said Faviola Donato-Galindo, who was born in Puerto Rico. She still hasn’t been able to reach most of her family.

“It was very nerve-racking to lose communication with your family,” she said.

Her little sister is now on the island working the Red Cross.

“She’s been working nonstop, since working Irma,” Donato-Galindo said.

She’s also been able to help thanks to her employer, Baltimore Gas and Electric.

BGE and it’s parent company, Exelon, has donated a quarter million to help relief efforts.

“It’s really what our company is about to the core, giving back, supporting initiatives and just doing the right thing,” said BGE spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

As priorities shift from safety to power restoration, BGE says they’ll also be ready.

“We’re coordinated, we’re going to assist as needed,” Mulcahy said.

“In the midst of the devastation, there’s a very good sense of hope,” Donato-Galindo said.

Gov. Larry Hogan has also directed the Maryland National Guard to help with relief efforts.

BGE has also helped with post hurricane recovery efforts in Florida and Texas.

