County Worker Rushes To Aid Of Man In Need On Side Of Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In his prime, Mighty Moe was a golden gloves boxer.

But what happened in July on a stretch of the Beltway near Towson nearly knocked him out for good.

Baltimore County worker Tony Burger was also on 695.

“And I look in my driver’s side mirror and I see a car coming down the shoulder.”

Mo’s car started hitting traffic signs and cones. Then, Tony looked over and saw Mighty Moe’s head nodding to his chest:

“At which time I maneuvered my truck in front of him and started slowing down and at the same time I’m slowing down to slow him down, he hit a manhole cover that was on the side of the highway,” says Burger.

Mo’s car blew a tire, and his car stopped against a guardrail.

“My life has been saved,” says Mo.

It turned out Mighty Mo was having a medical crisis. He later recovered at a hospital.

Burger honored by the County Executive for his actions.

“There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that you saved this gentleman’s life,” says Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, which is something his wife Annie approves of.

“And we are thankful to know that there are people who would take upon themselves the time the concern to help beyond their call of duty,” says Annie Bruce.

“This day I shall remember this day forever,” Mo.

