Baltimore Crime Scene Technician Pleads Guilty In Drug Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore crime scene technician has pleaded guilty to a drug charge and resigned from the police department.

Timika Jones was arrested last November after police raided her home. Police found two handguns, a machine for packaging drugs and $100,000 in cash. Police have said they also found 125 gel capsules containing suspected heroin and an additional $5,000 in cash in a vehicle rented by Jones.

The 38-year-old Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing drugs with intent to distribute. A judge sentenced Jones to five years, suspending all but the time she has already served.

As part of her plea agreement, Jones submitted her resignation.

Jones and her attorney declined to comment. Jones’ husband also was arrested and still faces federal charges of possessing a firearm with a prior conviction.

